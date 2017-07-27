DCYF: 6 staff, 2 juveniles injured in Training School incident

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A total of eight people were hurt during a reported disturbance at the Thomas C. Slater Training School Wednesday night, the state Department of Children, Youth and Families confirmed.

Five of those people – three staff members and two juveniles – were taken to hospital for treatment. Another three staff members were hurt, but did not go to the hospital, DCYF said.

DCYF said the incident occurred at the facility’s Benton Center. Multiple ambulances and Rhode Island State Police cruisers could be seen outside the Cranston facility around 9:30 p.m.

“At this time, there is an ongoing and active investigation with the Rhode Island State Police. We are cooperating with them in gathering the details on what occurred and ensuring that they have access to staff and residents who need to provide statements. Per our protocol, we will be conducting our own review of the incident as well,” a DCYF statement said. “DCYF’s utmost concern is the safety of both our staff and our youth.”

The training school houses juvenile offenders until they go on trial or are placed in another facility.

State police responded there back in May after four staffers were assaulted by juvenile residents.