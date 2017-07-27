Deficiencies found, but not common in RI, Mass. amusement rides

Related Coverage 1 dead, several others hurt in ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two amusement rides in Rhode Island have failed inspection this year, according to the state’s Building Code Commission, the agency that oversees those attractions.

Brenna McCabe, a spokesperson for the agency, said the state has conducted about 70 amusement ride inspections in 2017.

Each ride is inspected annually, and inspected again as the event date nears, according to McCabe.

If a ride fails inspection, the owner is not allowed to operate it until it is repaired and reinspected.

In Massachusetts, more than 3,000 amusement devices are inspected each year, according to Chris Goetcheus, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections (OPSI).

On average, 20 to 25 amusement devices are taken out of operation each season for repairs, Goetcheus said.

Rides are reinspected before they’re put back into use. If an owner is not able to correct a deficiency, the ride may be ordered out of service by the OPSI commissioner.

Goetcheus said according to the most recent data available, the rate of incidents involving amusement rides in the Massachusetts is approximately .0014.

On Wednesday, one person died and several others were injured after a ride malfunctioned and broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, the cause of which remains under investigation.