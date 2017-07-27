Dunkin’ Donuts proposes menu changes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – New England giant Dunkin’ Donuts has announced it will be paring down its menu.

According to a Dunkin’ Donuts representative, the menu change will be tested in several markets, including Providence and Bristol County locations.

“Our intent is to simplify the current menu to reduce complexity and enhance speed of service and in-store operations, while keeping our on-the-go customers energized with a wide-variety of delicious beverages, donuts, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and more,” the statement read in part. “The test is designed to gather valuable feedback from consumers, franchisees and their employees to help inform future menu decisions.”

The menu changes primarily affect afternoon sandwich options, but also include several morning options.

The full list of items to to be removed is listed below:

All PM sandwiches

Sandwich products:

Turkey

Chicken

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad

Steak

Biscuit

White Cheddar Cheese

Flatbread

Ciabatta

Texas Toast

All Sauce Varieties

Muffins, Bagels, Bakery:

Muffins: Honey Bran Raisin & Reduced-Fat Blueberry

Bagels: Garlic, Blueberry, Onion, Salt, Whole Wheat, Poppyseed & Sour Cream & Onion

All Bagel Twists

Bakery: Danish, Cookies & Brownies

Cream Cheese: Reduced-Fat Plain and Chive & Onion

Beverages:

Flavor Shots: Caramel

Peach Smoothies