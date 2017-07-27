Fall River convenience store robber sentenced after guilty plea

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A Fall River man who plead guilty to robbing a convenience store last year has been sentenced to prison time.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Thursday that 30-year-old Shawn Bailey pleaded guilty to robbing the S&M Mini Mart in Fall River on November 4 while armed with a knife.

He entered the store with his face covered by a bandana and demanded money several times; the clerk refused until Bailey pulled out a knife. Bailey grabbed the entire cash register and ran from the store, according to the DA’s office.

A police officer recognized Bailey by the description broadcast after the robbery and went to Bailey’s home on Eastern Avenue, where the officer found the cash register in the driveway and loose change at a side entrance to the building.

Officers recovered the knife in Bailey’s apartment, along with another part of the register.

Bailey was sentenced to three to five years in prison.