For 3rd straight year, Warwick North girls heading to World Series

ORANGE, Conn. (WPRI) — The “Girls of Summer” did it again. Warwick North Junior League softball team brought home another East Regional title Thursday morning – defeating Connecticut East by a score of 10 to 0 and punching their ticket to another appearance in the Junior League World Series in Kirkland, Washington.

The team has been absolutely dominant during all-star play – going undefeated in the state and regional tournaments, defeating many of their opponents by double digits.

This will be the squad’s third World Series appearance in a row. In 2015, they finished second in the Little League Softball World Series. Last year, they finished first in the country and third in the world at the Junior League World Series.

Although Little League will provide airfare and lodging for the team and coaches to and from Washington, the team said it is on its own for transportation, meals and down time.

The team has a GoFundMe page to help defray the cost of the trip to the West Coast that would otherwise be paid for by the players’ families.

“As you can imagine taking a team of 14 girls and three coaches on a week-long cross-country trip can accumulate many expenses,” the team’s page said.

In addition to the juniors going to the World Series, their little softball sisters are going to regional in Pennsylvania after winning the state championship in the 8-10 Division.

Warwick North’s Majors Baseball team went to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. last year.

Warwick North Juniors softball team wins East Regional View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Outfielders Sidney Bigelli, Olivia Murray, and Sophie Detroia. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) Pitcher Sierra Ricci in the circle for Warwick North. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) Sophie and Kevin Detroia share a moment on the bases. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) Olivia Murray makes a catch in the outfield. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) Olivia Murray rounds the bases after hitting a home run. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) Emily Carter pitching for Warwick North. (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) (Photo: Marnie Pilderian) The team defeated Connecticut East in a best of three series. (Photo: Rick Bigelli) Warwick North Juniors softball team celebrates their championship win at regionals in Orange, Conn. The team now travels to Kirkland, Wash. for the Junior League World Series. (Photo Courtesy: Marnie Pilderian)