In the Kitchen: Riso Dell’ estate

Chef Nate Williams and Chef Nick Dadona of Siena share their recipe for Riso Dell’estate.

Ingredients: 

For Risotto:
  • 1 TB    Canola Oil
  • ½ C     Pancetta, ¼” dice
  • 1 C     Spanish Onion, 1/8” dice
  • 1 ½ C   Arborio Rice
  • ½ C     White Wine
  • 5 C     Seafood Brodo, Hot
  • 1 ½ C   Mixed Seasonal Vegetables, Blanched & Cut
  • ½ C     Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Halved
  • ¼ C     Mascarpone Cheese, Softened
  • ½ ea    Lemon, Juice & Zest Separated
  • Kosher Salt, As Needed
For Scallops:
  • 2 TB    Canola Oil
  • 1#      U-10 Scallops, Dry (preferably dayboat)

Directions for Risotto: 

  1. Heat Canola oil in a sauce pot until shimmering over medium heat.  Add in pancetta and allow fat to render and pancetta to become very crispy.
  2. Remove pancetta from pan and allow to drain on paper towel.  Add diced onion to pan along with a pinch of salt.  Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
  3. Once onions are soft, add in the rice along with a pinch of salt and stir until lightly toasted, about 1-2 minutes.
  4. Deglaze pan with white wine and allow alcohol to cook out and liquid to reduce.
  5. While regularly stirring, slowly begin to incorporate seafood Brodo one ladle at a time until half of the broth is absorbed.
  6. Once half of the broth is absorbed into the rice, stir in the Summer vegetables, and begin incorporating the remaining broth.
  7. When all the Brodo is absorbed and rice is tender, remove from heat and stir in softened Mascarpone cheese along with the lemon zest.
  8. Season Risotto to taste with lemon juice and Kosher salt.

Directions for Scallops: 

  1. Season scallops with salt and fresh cracked pepper.
  2. Heat Canola oil in a sauté pan over high heat, until smoking.
  3. Remove pan from heat and add scallops, return pan to high heat for 15 seconds and the reduce to medium. When scallops get a thin golden-brown crust, gently flip over, and remove from pan for medium doneness.
  4. Plate as demonstrated.