In the Kitchen: Riso Dell’ estate

Chef Nate Williams and Chef Nick Dadona of Siena share their recipe for Riso Dell’estate.
Ingredients:
For Risotto:
- 1 TB Canola Oil
- ½ C Pancetta, ¼” dice
- 1 C Spanish Onion, 1/8” dice
- 1 ½ C Arborio Rice
- ½ C White Wine
- 5 C Seafood Brodo, Hot
- 1 ½ C Mixed Seasonal Vegetables, Blanched & Cut
- ½ C Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Halved
- ¼ C Mascarpone Cheese, Softened
- ½ ea Lemon, Juice & Zest Separated
- Kosher Salt, As Needed
For Scallops:
- 2 TB Canola Oil
- 1# U-10 Scallops, Dry (preferably dayboat)
Directions for Risotto:
- Heat Canola oil in a sauce pot until shimmering over medium heat. Add in pancetta and allow fat to render and pancetta to become very crispy.
- Remove pancetta from pan and allow to drain on paper towel. Add diced onion to pan along with a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Once onions are soft, add in the rice along with a pinch of salt and stir until lightly toasted, about 1-2 minutes.
- Deglaze pan with white wine and allow alcohol to cook out and liquid to reduce.
- While regularly stirring, slowly begin to incorporate seafood Brodo one ladle at a time until half of the broth is absorbed.
- Once half of the broth is absorbed into the rice, stir in the Summer vegetables, and begin incorporating the remaining broth.
- When all the Brodo is absorbed and rice is tender, remove from heat and stir in softened Mascarpone cheese along with the lemon zest.
- Season Risotto to taste with lemon juice and Kosher salt.
Directions for Scallops:
- Season scallops with salt and fresh cracked pepper.
- Heat Canola oil in a sauté pan over high heat, until smoking.
- Remove pan from heat and add scallops, return pan to high heat for 15 seconds and the reduce to medium. When scallops get a thin golden-brown crust, gently flip over, and remove from pan for medium doneness.
- Plate as demonstrated.