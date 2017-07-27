Safety concerns at RI Training School dominate DCYF hearing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A meeting of the House Oversight Committee Thursday night was initially intended to discuss the state Department of Children, Youth and Families’ progress on a report regarding the safety of at-risk children, but it quickly turned into a discussion about the Thomas C. Slater Training School.

The hearing went on for nearly four hours, with one word being repeatedly tossed around: crisis.

A violent incident Wednesday night at the training school sent four staff members and two juvenile residents to the hospital. Staff members said they were outnumbered four to 20 after the juveniles decided to launch the attack.

The incident has state leaders and union representatives calling for change at the Cranston facility.

Jerry Minetti, the president of the union representing the training school’s employees, said the level of violence at there is “totally out of control right now.”

“I was very disgusted, sick to my stomach when I got there,” Minetti said. “I assisted in cleaning up and going and doing some room searches and trying to help and assist the staff because this in my opinion was a premeditated plan.”

The training school houses juvenile offenders until they go on trial or are relocated elsewhere. There was a similar incident at the facility back in May in which two staff members were hurt. One suffered a broken jaw.

At the hearing Thursday night, House lawmakers grilled the DCYF about staffing numbers, recruitment and technology issues at the training school.

“The workers have no protection,” Rep. Patricia Serpa said. “They have no resources except to use their own bodies to try to break up the fight, so they’re outnumbered.”

“We need to reevaluate the levels of supervision that might be needed given the kids that are out there right now,” said DCYF Director Dr. Trista Piccola.

Piccola has only been on the job for about six months and both the union and House lawmakers admit she walked into an uphill battle.

“DCYF was never known as a bastion of a well-run agency,” Serpa added, “but under the previous administration, before Director Piccola, they lost a lot of ground.”

Piccola was given credit for the work she’s done so far but it was clear she still has a long way to go. Another hurdle in her way is funding, as Gov. Gina Raimondo has asked all departments to do more with less.

