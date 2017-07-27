Juvenile suspect in Cranston murder charged as an adult

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A 17-year-old teenager who is accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend in Cranston earlier this month has been charged as an adult.

After a brief conference in Family Court Thursday morning, Xavier Vidot was arraigned as an adult in Providence District Court and held without bail pending a bail hearing on August 10.

He had previously been arraigned in Family Court last week on charges of murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and concealing a felony.

Cranston police said last week that Vidot admitted to killing 24-year-old Valdez Loiseau after Loiseau and Vidot’s mother had an argument at their home on Edgewood Avenue. Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said that Loiseau, whose body was found along a road in Attleboro by an Attleboro police officer on July 18, had been shot at least once and then set on fire.

Winquist said that Vidot and his mother, 35-year-old Melonie Perez, admitted to moving Loiseau’s body from the home to Attleboro and setting it on fire. Perez was charged with helping transport the body. Vidot’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Samantha Rastella, was charged with trying to hide the murder weapon, a handgun which police said they did find inside the home.

Eyewitness News has a crew at District Court and will have more on this developing story as it happens.