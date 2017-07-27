Marcantano out as Women & Infants president

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Mark Marcantano is stepping down immediately as president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital after less than four years at the helm, as the Providence facility struggles with financial challenges, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

Care New England President and CEO Dennis Keefe informed the company’s senior management about the decision on Thursday. Marcantano’s resignation will take effect Friday, he said.

“As you know, the critical changes taking place across Care New England to bring our system to financial stability are happening rapidly,” Keefe wrote in a memo. “In the midst of this constant change, there comes an important opportunity to assess accomplishments and the work ahead with future opportunity from both a personal and professional perspective.”

Marcantano was named to Women & Infants’ top job in April 2014 after serving six months as acting president. He was previously the hospital’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, and before that worked at Boston Children’s Hospital and Albany Medical College.

“The past seven-and-a-half years at Women & Infants have been extraordinary for me – both personally and professionally,” Marcantano said in the memo to management. He said the hospital has made “great strides” and leading it has been “a true honor.”

Care New England’s operations lost $40 million from Oct. 1 to March 31, the most recent period for which figures are available. That included a $14.1 million operating loss at Women & Infants, where revenue has been held down by a decreasing number of births and fewer sick and premature infants.

Keefe said that two consultants from the turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal, Diane Rafferty and Arnie Schaffer, will be overseeing Women & Infants until an interim president is chosen. They will report to Dr. Jim Fanale, Care New England’s chief clinical officer, he said.

No other changes to the hospital’s senior staff were announced, though its current vice president of finance, Chris Fallon, is also an interim appointee. Fallon replaced Michael Cullen, who left Women & Infants in the spring to become chief financial officer of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Marcantano’s compensation totaled $895,000 in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2015, according to the hospital’s most recent tax filing.

In April, Care New England announced plans to merge with Partners HealthCare, the largest hospital group in Massachusetts, rather than join forces with Rhode Island Hospital parent Lifespan. The two companies said this week they are still conducting due diligence to finalize the deal.

