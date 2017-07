WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The screening of Disney’s “Moana” scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at Rocky Point Park has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The new date will be Thursday, August 3 at 5:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

The film is part of Rocky Point Movies in the Park, hosted by the Warwick Tourism Department. Family-friendly movies are shown in the park, and attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs to watch the movies under the stars.