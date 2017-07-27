Newport launches street safety campaign, ‘Newport Waves’

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A new campaign aims to make Newport’s busy streets safer for people whether they are walking, biking, or driving.

Posters encouraging pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to “Stop, Look, Wave” at intersections and crosswalks began going up around Newport Wednesday as part the “Newport Waves” campaign. It also includes a Facebook page, a one-minute online video, and a social media hashtag (#DoTheWave).

“Improving safety on the streets is the job of all road users,” Mayor Harry Winthrop said in a news release. “Each of us must look out for our own safety.”