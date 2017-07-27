NFLer: Hernandez was in good spirits day before his suicide

FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. A judge is set to hear arguments in a push by lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder. The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell April 19 while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey says Aaron Hernandez was in great spirits when they talked on the phone the day before the former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts.

Pouncey and his twin, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, were teammates with Hernandez at the University of Florida. The three remained close friends even after Hernandez received a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Following the Dolphins’ first training camp practice Thursday, Mike Pouncey spoke publicly for the first time about the final conversation they had before Hernandez killed himself April 19. Pouncey said Hernandez was excited about plans to fight his conviction.