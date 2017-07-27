Patriots open Training Camp in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The New England Patriots took the practice field for the start of Training Camp Thursday morning and fans turned out in droves to watch.

The first practice session started at 9:15, and is one of six that fans will be able to attend for free at Gillette Stadium.

Here we go – first day for Pats @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/zppYuuLCI6 — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) July 27, 2017

“People take two weeks of vacation to come watch us practice,” Coach Bill Belichick quipped a few minutes before the session started. “I wouldn’t be on that list.”

But plenty of people did come, including Channey Countryman, who is nine months pregnant and drove up from New Jersey with her husband – a Cowboys fan who didn’t want to make the trip – to watch Tom Brady and company.

Brady and company in drills pic.twitter.com/0SaXuBtWEv — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) July 27, 2017

“He was very against me coming,” she said. “We argued right up until yesterday when our bags were backed then he realized I was actually going. And then he’s like, ‘I guess I lost this battle.'”

Belichick emphasized at a press conference Wednesday that the season starts with a clean slate, a sentiment echoed by special teams captain Matthew Slater.

“You have to leave the past in the past when it comes to successes or failures in this league,” Slater said. “You have to be able to have a short memory and move on so we understand that anything that has happened in the past has no bearing on what we do moving forward.”

For those fans interested in going, several practices at Foxboro will be open to the public, with no cost to attend and free parking:

July 27 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

July 28 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

July 29 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

July 29 – Patriots Hall of Fame Induction (12:30PM)

July 30 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

August 7 – Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars (time TBD).

August 8 – Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars (time TBD).

