Police nab woman suspected in recent bomb threats

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman who police allege made several bomb threats in Massachusetts recently was taken into custody Thursday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Heather Perkins was located on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester at about 9:15 p.m. and arrested without incident.

Perkins, 37, formerly of New Bedford, is accused of making five threats of violence in the past week, police said, most recently at New Bedford City Hall on Friday, which prompted an evacuation.

Police said Perkins is also a suspect in bomb threats made to numerous other communities and universities.