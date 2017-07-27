Providence man gets 30 years in prison for 2015 robbery and shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence man will spend 30 years in prison for his role in a 2015 robbery and shooting at a pawn shop.

Judge Robert Krause sentenced 22-year-old Leroy Dorsey to 50 years, 30 to serve and 20 suspended, Thursday in Providence Superior Court.

Dorsey pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, conspiracy, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence with injury and possession of a firearm in connection to the October 23, 2015 robbery of the Capital Gold pawn shop on Smith Street.

The Attorney General’s office said in a news release that they were prepared to prove that Dorsey, along with Andrew McLean and Reginald Isom, robbed the store and shot the owner, which was caught on surveillance video.

Prosecutors said that the three men entered the store around 10 a.m. that day, with one of them brandishing a 9mm handgun. A struggle ensued and the owner managed to shoot Dorsey and the shooter before being shot in the head.

The three suspects stole items, the owner’s gun, and managed to get the front door unlocked, then made their escape. A US Postal Service employee walking by saw Dorsey throw a gun away as he fled, then noticed the injured store owner and flagged down a passive driver to call police.

Dorsey was captured hiding in a nearby home, and McLean and Isom were also captured later. McLean pleaded guilty last March and was sentenced to life in prison, but the Attorney General’s office said that he later vacated his plea. He and Isom are scheduled for trial in September.