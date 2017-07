SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will be holding office hours for members of the public on Friday, though it’ll be miles away from her office.

Raimondo’s office on Thursday announced she’ll be holding “beach office hours” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at East Matunuck State Beach in South Kingstown.

The governor will be taking questions from Rhode Islanders in a one-on-one environment.

Raimondo will also be joined by the state’s Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn.