Resurfacing of I-95 gets underway in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Drivers traveling on I-95 in Providence should be prepared for some potential backups as Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) crews resurface a portion of the highway.

Crews are working to repave a two-mile section of I-95, from just north of the Exit 16 interchange to the Oxford Street overpass, according to RIDOT.

RIDOT urged drivers, especially those on motorcycles, to slow down and drive cautiously on the rough pavement.

Crews will begin work on the southbound lanes in August, RIDOT said, and the whole project is expected to be wrapped up by late August.

Two more segments are scheduled to be resurfaced in the spring of 2018: a six-mile segment from Route 2 to the Service Avenue overpass in Warwick, and a one-mile segment from Walcott Street in Pawtucket to the Massachusetts state line.