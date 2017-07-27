RI budget impasse resolution may be near; Senate Dems to caucus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Senate leaders on Thursday took a step toward resolving the state’s more than three-week-old budget standoff, announcing they will call a caucus of Senate Democrats as soon as next week to discuss a possible resolution to the impasse.

Rhode Island has been without a new state budget since House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello stunned Smith Hill on June 30 by sending the House home to protest an amendment the Senate wanted to add to the budget relating to Mattiello’s proposed car-tax phaseout.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, D-North Providence, met with Mattiello, D-Cranston, again on Thursday, then held a roughly 45-minute closed-door meeting with about a dozen members of his Senate Democratic leadership team to discuss a possible path forward.

After the meeting, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey said the group had agreed to call a caucus of all Senate Democrats, “hopefully” to be held sometime next week, to lay out the possible terms of a budget compromise and get input from rank-and-file senators.

“They’re making steps of the right direction,” McCaffrey, D-Warwick, said of the ongoing discussions between Mattiello and Ruggerio.

It remains unclear what a final resolution will look like, but it appears likely the Senate will remove the amendment opposed by the House and pass the original tax-and-spending blueprint, in exchange for still-undefined concessions from the House.

“As of this point in time there’s no agreement that I’m aware of, but they’re getting close,” McCaffrey said. He declined to offer further details.

“There’s more than one alternative being discussed, as I understand it,” Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, said after the meeting.

Sen. Frank Ciccone said Thursday’s meeting was “a little more jovial” than when Ruggerio’s leadership team last got together earlier in the week. He added, “I would like to see the budget passed as soon as possible.”

Rhode Island’s new fiscal year began July 1, and state government has continued to operate under last year’s budget, which contains about $300 million less in spending than the one currently in limbo. The pending budget also continues proposed tax and fee increases that could bring in less money the longer they are delayed.

Separately on Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo held a closed-door meeting at the State House with mayors and other municipal leaders to discuss how they’ll handle the effects of the budget standoff, most notably if smaller-than-expected checks for state aid go out next week. Her office did not immediately say whether the checks might be delayed if lawmakers are near a resolution.

“It’s getting more real for all of us by the day of how Rhode Islanders are going to get hurt if the impasse doesn’t end quickly,” North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi said after conferring with the governor.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said he would likely need to send layoff notices to 170 school personnel to deal with the reduced education funding the capital city will get under last year’s budget. McCaffrey pushed back at that, however, arguing the city’s recently announced surplus of $10 million should provide “sufficient” cash flow to deal with the stalemate.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook