RIDOH opens 4 beaches, closes 2 ponds to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Health on Thursday reopened four more beaches to swimming.

Third Beach and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and Warren Town Beach were all reopened after having been closed because of high bacteria counts.

Two closures were also announced Thursday: in Warwick, Kent County YMCA’s Upper and Lower Ponds are closed to swimming.

Water quality assessments are conducted routinely by RIDOH through a state-certified laboratory. Beach closure status may change daily.

The latest information on beach closures can be found on our Beach Closure page or by calling the RIDOH Beach line at (401) 222-2751.