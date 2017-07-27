Stone House Inn appealing case to RI Supreme Court

Related Coverage Little Compton venue ordered to cancel all weddings

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After a Superior Court judge ordered the Stone House Inn to cancel all of its upcoming weddings, a lawyer for the popular venue is taking the case to Rhode Island’s highest court while also helping couples affected by the ruling.

Superior Court Judge Brian Van Couyghen ruled last week the Sakonnet Point Road facility was not in accordance with applicable parking and traffic requirements because its gravel parking lot was deemed non-compliant by the town of Little Compton.

Van Couyghen ordered the Stone House Inn to stop holding special events, including weddings, leaving 16 couples scrambling to find new venues.

Kevin Vendituoli, the attorney who represents the inn’s owners, Newport Experience, is in the process of appealing the decision to the Rhode Island Supreme Court. In the meantime, he’s also working to help those having to make last-minute changes to their weddings.

“The brides have certainly been stressed,” Vendituoli said. “It’s their special day.”

“The focus of everyone right now is making sure these brides are taken care of,” he added. “The support of the community, the vendors, I think everyone is sympathetic to the brides at this point and doing everything they can to ensure their day is as perfect as it can be.”

In his ruling, Van Couyghen said any financial harm or damage to the Stone House Inn’s reputation is largely attributed to the business failing to notify its customers of the zoning issues until after the wedding season got underway.

A filing by the Stone House Inn called the town’s compliance decision a “knowing and malicious scheme to destroy this historic business.”

Little Compton’s zoning board and town offices did not respond to Eyewitness News’ requests for comment.