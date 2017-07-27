Summer Stars: Romantic Rhody

Be sure to watch this week’s Rhode Show Summer Stars at 7 p.m. on FOX Providence!

Federal Hill Date Night

Featuring various Italian restaurants and exciting entertainment at Di Pasquale Square, Rhode Island’s historic Federal Hill is an ideal place to spend a romantic evening.

For more information:

http://federalhillprov.com/visiting/

Newport Cliff Walk

The Newport Cliff Walk is a beautiful scenic walk through the eastern shore of Newport, one of Rhode Island’s most picturesque spots. Combining the natural splendor of the Newport shoreline with the architectural history of Newport’s gilded age, the Cliff Walk is the perfect place to enjoy a lovely stroll on a Summer’s evening.

For more information:

http://www.cliffwalk.com/

Frosty Drew Observatory

Open every Friday night throughout the year to the public, the Frosty Drew Observatory offers a breathtaking view of the night sky. On clear nights, the observatory is fully open to the public, while during cloudy, rainy, or snowy nights, the observatory offers presentations in its Sky Theater and tours of its equipment instead. Admittance is free of charge, and from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the observatory is open from 7:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

For more information:

https://frostydrew.org/observatory/visiting.php

WaterFire/La Gondola:

One of the most famous events in Rhode Island, WaterFire has entertained and inspired millions of people from around the world since 1994. Visitors stroll through Waterplace Park and admire the beautiful bonfires that blaze over the three rivers of downtown Providence, all while enjoying a selection of music from around the world. Visitors can also take scenic trips on the river by gondola via La Gondola Providence, which offers rides through the Renaissance City.

For more information about this season's WaterFire lightings:

http://waterfire.org/

For more information about La Gondola Providence:

http://www.gondolari.com/home

Packing the Perfect Picnic

Lifestyle expert Matt Simko gives helpful tips for planning the perfect romantic picnic.

Avenue N Chef Nick Rabar’s Spicy Grilled Shrimp Rolls:

Spicy Grilled Shrimp Rolls with Pineapple, Habanero Relish, Wasabi Sour Cream and Micro Cilantro

Recipe Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

12 ea. Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

4 ea. Hog Dog Buns, Artisan wheat

½ head Iceberg, Julienne

½ ea. Pineapple, small dice

1 ea. Habanero, small dice

1 ea. Jalapeno, small dice

½ ea. Red Onion, small dice

½ ea. Red Pepper, small dice

2ea. Limes, juiced

1 teaspoon Honey

1 teaspoon Rice Vinegar

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 teaspoon Mint, chopped

1 teaspoon Cilantro, chopped

1 cup Sour Cream

1 Tablespoon Wasabi Powder

As needed Micro Cilantro

4 ea. Hot Dog Buns

Directions:

• Preheat grill to medium-high heat

• Grill buns until golden brown

• Place lettuce on bottom of the buns

• Mix pineapple, peppers, onion, lime, honey, vinegar, salt

• Mix sour cream, wasabi and a pinch of salt

• Season shrimp and grill until charred equally on both sides (about 3 minutes per side.)

• Top with relish, sour cream and micro cilantro