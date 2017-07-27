Woman killed in car crash in Richmond, driver charged

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – Richmond police have charged a man after a crash that claimed the life of the passenger in his car.

Chief Elwood Johnson said in a news release that the department received a 911 call reporting the single-vehicle crash near 20 Heaton Orchard Road at about 1:15 Thursday morning.

Police officers found a wrecked Honda Accord in a ditch on the side of the road and the body of a 37-year-old woman nearby. She had been thrown from the car, police said. The driver of the car was nowhere to be found, despite a search that involved State Police, a K9 from the Warwick Police Department, and firefighters.

Four hours later, after the crash scene had been cleared, police found 36-year-old Rudolph Alexander of Charlestown walking along the road about 300 feet from where the crash happened. He was taken into custody, given first aid, and then taken to Kent County Hospital for treatment of injuries police said were minor.

Investigators determined that Alexander had been driving north on Heaton Orchard Road, speeding through a 25-MPH zone, and encountered a right-hand curve. Police said Alexander’s car drifted into the oncoming lane and stayed there for several hundred feet before he lost control and sideswiped a tree on his side of the car, then hit another one head-on. The impact of that crash spun the car and threw his passenger out.

Alexander was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting, and was arraigned in Wakefield District Court Thursday morning. He was ordered held without bail because he was a bail violator on charges stemming from another car crash that happened in Westerly on May 13th, Chief Johnson said.

The victim’s name is not yet being released pending family notification.