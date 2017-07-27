Woonsocket man accused of groping teen girl

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 27-year-old Woonsocket man is accused of second-degree child molestation for allegedly grabbing a 14-year-old girl’s breast in an incident last weekend.

Two Woonsocket police officers had found a disturbance outside an apartment on Morin Heights Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report released Thursday.

A group of four women attracted officers’ attention and directed them to William Omar Rivera, who had no shirt on and was carrying two beer bottles.

Rivera is accused of not complying with an officer’s request to let the officer pat him down for a weapon. The officer tried to take hold of Rivera’s hands behind his back, but Rivera kept trying to wrench away from him; the officer ended up taking the man to the ground and pinning him to be taken to the police station.

The group of women claimed that Rivera had smacked one of them in the face after following a couple of them home from a convenience store. Earlier in the evening was when Rivera had been at a home with the 14-year-old girl and grabbed one of her breasts, over her sweatshirt, during a dispute.

Besides second-degree child molestation, police have charged Rivera with simple assault and battery, obstructing an officer in the execution of duty and resisting arrest.