Alleged Pawtucket bank robber held as bail violator after arraignment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence woman faced a judge Friday morning on charges that she robbed a Pawtucket Credit Union Thursday morning and led police on a chase from Pawtucket to Providence.

Marilyn Sanchez, 22, was arrested in a parking lot in the area of Branch Avenue and Hawkins Street after fleeing from police; in court Friday she was charged with robbery, eluding police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Police said she passed a note at the branch on Broadway Thursday morning, claiming she had a gun, then fled in her car. She was taken into custody after entering the parking lot, which only had one way in or out.

At her arraignment, police said that she admitted to them that she committed the robbery because of financial woes, and told them that she thought she could get away with it after hearing about a bank robbery that occurred in the city last week. Those suspects, 24-year-old Loang Manpign and 24-year-old Alpha Jalloh, allegedly robbed the Citizens Bank on Smithfield Avenue on July 20 and were captured Thursday in New York, police said.

Police also said that her 4-year-old child was in day care at the time of the robbery.

A District Court judge set her bail at $30,000 with surety, but ordered her held as a bail violator because she was already out on bail regarding unrelated narcotics charges out of Providence. She was scheduled for a bail violation hearing on August 11.