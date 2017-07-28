Attleboro police add addiction counselor to department

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Attleboro Police Department has added an addiction counselor to bolster the department’s efforts to help drug addicts towards recovery.

Chief Kyle Heagney announced Friday that the department added Maureen Gouveia, an experienced mental health counselor affiliated with The Providence Center and who has worked with other police departments in the past, to its Problem-Oriented-Policing unit.

The unit “conducts intervention visits with all overdose victims and known heroin users,” Heagney said, and offers them education, referrals to rehab facilities, and other opportunities to overcome addition.

The position was paid for by the Heroin and Opioid Local Crime Reduction Gateway City Initiative Grant., which is a state program.

Heagney said that so far in 2017 the city has seen 79 overdoses, 13 of which were fatal. Last year there were 81 overdoses, 12 of which were fatal.

“It is not just a law enforcement issue,” Heagney said, “and certainly the police are not going to arrest their way out of this epidemic. An empathic attitude and holistic community approach must be utilized.”