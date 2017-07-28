Certification testing for RI lifeguards to begin next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)— The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that beginning next week, it will administer surf and non-surf lifeguard certification testing for the 2018 season.

Certification is required for all lifeguard positions at Rhode Island beaches. To qualify for the certification test you must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must have completed courses in and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR; this includes training in infant, child, and adult techniques.

Candidates must be at least 16 years of age and present a photo identification with verification of date of birth at the time of testing.

Any candidate under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Candidates must pay a $10 fee for the 2018 state certification card. It must be paid by cash or check prior to the card being issued.

Surf tests for lifeguards working at all types of swimming facilities will take place on July 31 through Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett.

Non-surf tests for lifeguards working at freshwater/bayside beaches will be held on Aug. 8 through Friday Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prosser Grove Picnic Area in Burlingame State Park in Charlestown.

Candidates who pass the test will be certified through Sept. 2018.

For more information, visit the DEM’s website.