Gov. Baker signs bill making changes to marijuana law; 5 named to pot advisory board

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says he remains worried about the impact of legalizing recreational marijuana in Massachusetts but hopes a set of new rules will address many of his concerns.

The Republican signed a bill on Friday that overhauls the marijuana law that voters approved in November. Baker strongly opposed the ballot question, but says he’s committed to carrying out the will of voters to establish a legal market for the drug.

Baker also told reporters that he’s willing to provide marijuana regulators with more funding to implement the law, if they need it.

Legalization advocates have complained that the $2 million appropriated for the Cannabis Control Commission in the state budget is far short of what’s needed to get pot shops up and running in the state by next year.

In the meantime, the first members of a board that will provide guidance to marijuana regulators in Massachusetts have been named.

Democratic state Treasurer Deb Goldberg announced her five appointees to the Cannabis Advisory Board on Friday.

Baker and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey must also by next week appoint five members each to the board. It will offer advice and recommendations to the yet-to-be-formed Cannabis Control Commission.

Several of Goldberg’s appointees have experience in the medical marijuana industry. They include Norton Arbeláez, who founded a medical marijuana center in Denver and advised Colorado state regulators.

Also named was Alan Balsam, the former director of public health in Brookline, Massachusetts.