Governor’s annual ‘Bay Day’ set for this Sunday

(WPRI) – On Sunday, Rhode Islanders will be celebrating free access to all state beaches on the governor’s annual Bay Day.

Bay Day has been a tradition for the past 29 years. This year, the day will be marked by free parking at all state beaches, free saltwater fishing without a fishing license, and RIPTA is offering free round-trip bus service on Route 66 (URI/Galilee).

Parking will be free at all seven state beaches, which include Charlestown Breachway and East Beach in Charlestown, East Matunuck State Beach in South Kingstown, Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, and Roger W. Wheeler State Beach, Salty Brine State Beach, and Scarborough State Beaches, all in Narragansett. Beaches are expected to be busy on Sunday, July 30th, so access will be on a first come, first served basis.

Governor Gina Raimondo, First Gentleman Andy Moffit, and their children will be participating in the free activities for families at Roger W. Wheeler State Beach. Those activities will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“I love seeing the beaches packed on Bay Day with all different kinds of people,” said Gov. Raimondo. “You shouldn’t have to be rich to enjoy the beach when you live in the Ocean State.”

The governor’s staff will be sharing information throughout the day Sunday on social media using the hashtag, #GovBayDay.