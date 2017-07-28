Injury reports prompt recall of 1.6M dry erase boards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Really Good Stuff has recalled 1.6 million magnetic dry erase boards because of laceration hazards.

The thin magnetic metal surface on the Write Again dry erase white boards can separate, which has led to 40 reported cuts, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled boards were sold individually and in packs of six from March 2003 through April 2017.

The recalled includes SKU numbers:

152277

136110

152211

301800

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boards and contact Really Good Stuff for a replacement. Really Good Stuff can be reached via email or at 800-801-4046 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Mitsubishi is recalling more than 100,000 Outlander vehicles because the windshield wiper motors may fail.

The recall covers certain 2007-2013 Outlander vehicles.

According to NHTSA, water may leak into the wiper motor, which could cause corrosion and the possible failure of the motor.

Mitsubishi dealers will replace the wiper motor at no cost. The company can be reached at 1-888-648-7820.

Lastly, Polaris is recalling 16,800 recreational off-highway vehicles because of fuel leak and fire hazards.

The company has received 102 reports of cracked fuel tank necks and 28 reports of burning or shorted wires, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. The company can be reached online or at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

The recalled ROVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from February 2015 through July 2017. The following models are affected:

Year Model Description 2015 R15YAV17AA RZR 170 EFI RED 2015 R15YAV17AF RZR 170 EFI BLUE 2015 R15YAV17BA RZR 170 EFI RED 2015 R15YAV17BF RZR 170 EFI BLUE 2016 Z16YAV17AB RZR 170 WHITE 2016 Z16YAV17AF RZR 170 BLUE 2016 Z16YAV1CAB RZR 170 WHITE 2016 Z16YAV1CAF RZR 170 BLUE 2017 Z17YAV17A2 RZR 170 WHITE 2017 Z17YAV17A5 RZR 170 BLUE