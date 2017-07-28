Newsmakers 7/28/2017: RI Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Nellie Gorbea, D-R.I. Secretary of State. With questions surrounding the voting process from several fronts including the president’s commission on voting integrity, and a local study into Rhode Island’s voter rolls, Gorbea – the state’s top election official – weighs in on where the Ocean State stands. She also discusses the recently passed automatic voter registration bill.

Then on the second half of Newsmakers, WPRI.com reporter Dan McGowan joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to break down the week in news, including the latest in the state house standoff.