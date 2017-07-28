Pawtucket police seize rifle and drugs from storage unit

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A man is under arrest after a police narcotics investigation that led officers to seize a gun and drugs.

Pawtucket police reported Friday that they arrested 31-year-old James Semedo, of no permanent address, Friday and charged him with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, and possession of a knife with a blade longer than three inches.

Police obtained a search warrant for a storage unit he uses and with help from Central Falls police, they searched the unit at 558 Roosevelt Avenue in Central Falls. There they found 9 grams of crack cocaine, “packaging and distribution materials,” and a .22 caliber rifle.