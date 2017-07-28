Police investigating after Taunton man is hit by truck

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Taunton are investigating a crash that sent a city man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lt. Paul Roderick said in a news release that the victim, 49-year-old Nicholas Fabiano, was struck by a truck in the area of 470 Whittenton Street at about 10:46 Friday morning.

Fabiano was found in the westbound lane with what appeared to be serious injuries and was taken to Morton Hospital, but subsequently flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for further treatment. Police had no further information on his condition Friday afternoon.

The truck was being driven by a 45-year-old Taunton man but so far police have not filed any charges as a result of the crash, which they say is still under investigation.