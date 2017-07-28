RI Democrats respond after ‘skinny repeal’ falls in Senate

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Republican effort to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law failed in the Senate early Friday morning, with three Republican senators joining Democrats in opposing the move.

The so-called “skinny repeal” failed in a 49-51 vote. GOP Senators John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Susan Collins of Maine all voted against the proposed amendment that would have rolled back some provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Rhode Island’s two senators, Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, were quick to trumpet the victory Friday morning.

“At least for now, Republicans’ push to take away care from tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders and millions of Americans has failed,” Senator Whitehouse said in a statement provided to Eyewitness News.

Medicaid remains intact, much to the relief of the millions of seniors, children, and people with disabilities it covers. They haven’t turned back the clock to when pre-existing conditions and lifetime caps locked Americans out of the health insurance they needed. A number of my Republican colleagues have expressed willingness to work in a bipartisan fashion, through regular order, to continue to improve our health care system. ‎I hope we can now begin that important work.

The vote was “a win for the American people,” Senator Reed said:

Tonight, families across Rhode Island and across the country can breathe a little easier knowing they’ll have access to affordable health coverage. This was a win for the American people, a win for millions of families who can keep their health care, and a win for all consumers who benefit from the law’s key protections. I am grateful to everyone who came out to town halls, marched in the streets, and stood up on behalf of their families, friends, and neighbors. Those voices made all the difference. Now both sides need to come together and figure out how to strengthen the law. This was a bipartisan vote and that same spirit must be seized to move forward to help people.

Congressman David Cicilline also weighed in on the Senate vote:

Trumpcare is dead (hopefully for good). Just spoke about our next steps and how GOP and Dems should work together to strengthen the ACA. pic.twitter.com/LVshTj592Z — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) July 28, 2017

“I’m happy it failed because a repeal of the Affordable Care Act is bad for Rhode Island,” Governor Gina Raimondo said at an event in Warwick Friday morning.” She praised Senator McCain for insisting on a more transparent process for examining the ACA.

“Yes, there are ways to improve the Affordable Care Act – nobody is saying there aren’t,” Raimondo said. “But have a thoughtful, deliberative, transparent process and get it right.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would move on to other business next week.