Rehoboth police searching for suspect in tool theft

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Rehoboth police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say broke into a vehicle and made off with expensive tools.

A vehicle at PGR Construction on Winthrop Street was broken into on Christmas Day 2016, according to police, and approximately $3,000 worth of tools were taken from the vehicle.

Police on Friday released surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. James M. Casey at (508) 252-3722 or by email at Jcasey@rehobothpd.org.