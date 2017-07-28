Rhody Roundup: Does your dog influence what house you buy?

It’s time now for The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning, Amy pontes from Lite Rock 105, Former finalist of “The Amazing Race”, Louie Stravato and Providence Monthly’s Julie Tremaine.

– Turns out — a lot of millennials are more influenced by dogs than marriage or kids when it comes to buying a home

– Katy Perry is going to host the MTV VMA’s next month. Who would you want to see host an awards show, and what show?

– Jennifer Aniston is going back to the small screen, with her former t-v sister, Reese Witherspoon.

What two stars would you want to see work together again?