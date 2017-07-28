RI receives second letter from Trump’s voter commission

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – President Trump’s commission investigating voter fraud has sent another letter to the 50 states again seeking information on voters, and R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says she is now reviewing the request.

Gorbea said her office received the latest letter Thursday from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, and described it as a scaled-back version of the panel’s original request in June.

“It was definitely different,” Gorbea said Friday during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “They actually learned a little bit from the first go around.”

President Trump formed the commission earlier this year, claiming there was widespread fraud in the 2016 election.

Gorbea said the commission members are seeking information they claim is publicly available data; their first letter in June sought information on voters including their names, addresses and the last four digits of their Social Security numbers. A number of states, including Rhode Island, balked.

Gorbea said she is prohibited by law to provide information like partial Social Security numbers.

“I’m very concerned about the ability of this commission to handle the sensitivity of this data – even if it’s public data, which is the only thing I would give,” Gorbea said.

“I am going to take my time and I am going to review the request and make sure that Rhode Islanders’ information is secure and that we protect our voters,” she said.

