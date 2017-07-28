Richmond police identify woman killed in Thursday morning wreck

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – Richmond police have released the name of the victim killed in a car wreck on Heaton Orchard Road Thursday morning.

Police identified her Friday morning as 37-year-old Joy O’Leary of Charlestown. She was killed after the driver, 36 year-old Rudolph Alexander, lost control of the car and hit a tree. O’Leary was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Alexander was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, and was ordered held without bail as a bail violator on an unrelated car crash that occurred in Westerly in May.