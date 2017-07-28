State rep calls for governor to investigate Training School

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State Representative Bobby Nardolillo is calling for Governor Raimondo to launch an investigation into the situation at the state’s Training School in the wake of recent violence there.

Eight people were hurt in a wild melee Wednesday night at the Thomas C. Slater Training School after residents refused instructions to go to their rooms and attacked the employees.

Union president Jerry Minetti called it “a premeditated and organized assault on staff.”

“My fear is that someone will die if conditions do not drastically improve,” he said.

The brawl dominated a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday night, where lawmakers grilled DCYF Director Dr. Trista Piccola.

Nardolillo, who is on the Committee, on Friday called for Governor Raimondo to investigate the situation and make sure that the staff there is equipped with “critical safety gear” including body armor and pepper spray.

“Union officials testified they have no body armor, and are unable to use pepper spray to subdue aggressors. Apparently, the camera system is not operational, so there is no evidence documenting the hostile activity inside the Training School. Also, there are doors inside, which do not open properly. For all we know, it’s far worse in there, than anyone knows,” Nardolillo said.

“While the Governor has announced a top-to-bottom review of the school, I am calling upon her, to, at the very least, provide staff with body armor and allow them to use pepper spray, if necessary. It is imperative we keep the Training School’s young people, as well as staff, safe.”

Committe Chairwoman Patricia Serpa said Friday that she was “horrified and furious” by the situation there and vowed to hold DCYF accountable.

“This situation is beyond unacceptable as we continue to see more failures on DCYF’s part in protecting the staff and residents of the Training School,” she said.

At Thursday night’s hearing, Director Piccola said that the agency needs to “reevaluate the levels of supervision that might be needed given the kids that are out there right now.”