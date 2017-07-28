2 suspects captured after bank robbery in Pawtucket last week

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Two men from New York accused in a string of bank robberies, including one in Pawtucket, have been captured, police said Friday.

Pawtucket police announced that the NYPD and FBI arrested two men in New York City Thursday after Pawtucket police detectives identified them as suspects and secured warrants for their arrest.

Alpha Jalloh and Loang Manpign, both 24, are being held in New York pending extradition to Rhode Island, where they’ll be charged with robbery and conspiracy. Police said that the men robbed the Citizens Bank on Smithfield Avenue in Pawtucket on July 20.

In a news release, police said that the two men admitted to that robbery and to four other recent bank robberies in Connecticut, including a TD Bank in Westport, Connecticut, on July 2.

Another alleged bank robber who struck in Pawtucket Thursday morning told detectives that she thought she could get away with her robbery because, at the time, nobody had been arrested in connection with the Citizens Bank robbery.