Two more RI beaches opened to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Department of Health reopened two more beaches to swimming on Thursday.

Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth and Hazard’s Beach in Newport have been reopened after closures attributed to high bacteria counts. Both were ordered closed on Wednesday.

No other closures were announced Friday, but around the state, four other beaches are still closed: both the Upper and Lower Pond at the Kent County YMCA in Warwick, Oakland Beach in Warwick, and Slack Pond in Smithfield.

Water quality assessments are conducted routinely by RIDOH through a state-certified laboratory. Beach closure status may change daily.

The latest information on beach closures can be found on our Beach Closure page or by calling the RIDOH Beach line at (401) 222-2751.