Wind and waves force cancellation of Save The Bay Swim

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Citing windy weather being forecast for Saturday morning, Save The Bay announced Friday that the annual Save The Bay Swim has been cancelled.

In a news release, organizers said that after consulting with the Coast Guard, they made the decision to call off the swim because conditions on Narragansett Bay would be unsafe for swimmers and kayakers.

An ocean storm is expected to stay south of Rhode Island Saturday morning, but event organizers said they expect 10-15 knot sustained winds with gusts to 30 knots, and two- to three-foot waves.

Registered participants still raised almost $200,000 for the organization despite the cancellation.

The swim, an annual event in its 41st year, takes swimmers from Newport to Jamestown.

Next year’s Save The Bay Swim is scheduled for August 4, 2018.