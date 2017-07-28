Woman charged in Warwick DUI death arraigned

Related Coverage Judge: Suspect in deadly Warwick crash had previous DUI conviction

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman faced a judge Friday on charges she drove while intoxicated and caused a man’s death in the crash.

The case of Megan White, 27, had been transferred to Kent County Superior Court from District Court, and she was arraigned there Friday morning on charges of driving under the influence, death resulting, and driving to endanger, death resulting.

Police said White’s car was going south on Warwick Avenue (route 117A) on Feb. 26 when it hit another car in a broadside collision as it entered the main road from Betsey Williams Drive. The impact sent both cars into a third vehicle.

The car coming from Betsey Williams was being driven by Daniel McCarthy, 82, of Cranston, and he was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

At Friday’s arraignment, White entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was set for her at $15,000 with surety. She was also ordered to continue undergoing counseling and was prohibited from driving.

White is due back in court for a pre-trial conference October 3.

As a judge pointed out in February’s District Court arraignment, White pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor crime of driving under the influence, first offense in 2013. As part of her plea, according to the Rhode Island Judiciary’s website, White was ordered to pay a fine and court costs, lost her license, and was ordered to perform community service and attend a DWI school.