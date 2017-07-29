Another Rhode Island native serving in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) – Several Rhode Islanders have had their hands in the mix in President Donald Trump’s administration, but one that hasn’t gotten much press is an East Greenwich native.

Ian Prior grew up in the Ocean State and serves as the Department of Justice’s Deputy Director of Public Affairs. Prior started as an attorney before transitioning into politics in 2012.

“Before this administration, people didn’t pay much attention to politics as they do now,” Prior said. “It’s probably the most challenging [job] I’ve had yet, but it’s also very rewarding.”

In 2012, Prior served on Brendan Doherty’s congressional campaign. They didn’t win, but he knew he wanted to stay in politics.

“It was definitely hard being a Republican in Rhode Island,” Prior said.

Even though Prior’s job as Deputy Director is demanding, he says his family is still his priority.