Music continues in Newport for second day of folk festival

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The music continues in Newport for the second day of the three-day Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams.

The city by the sea is hosting dozens of musical acts on four stages at the fort, which sits on Narragansett Bay.

This folk festival was first put on 58 years ago in 1959, and went down in music history as the place where Bob Dylan “went electric” in 1965.

The folk and jazz festivals are now run by a nonprofit foundation.

Bands including Wilco and the Avett Brothers and English singer-songwriter Billy Bragg are scheduled to perform Saturday. Sunday will include a tribute to Chuck Berry, as well as performances by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Prine, banjo player Rhiannon Giddens and others.

Giddens will also perform at next week’s jazz festival.