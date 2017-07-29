New Bedford police investigating shooting outside pizza shop

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – New Bedford police are investigating a shooting that send a man to the hospital Saturday morning.

Staff at St. Luke’s Hospital notified police at about 2:40 a.m. that a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He was later moved to Rhode Island Hospital but police said his injury wasn’t life-threatening.

Police determined that the shooting happened outside the World Famous Pizza at 1114 Acushnet Avenue.

Anyone with information should call New Bedford police at 508-991-6350 or use their anonymous tip line at 508-992-7463.