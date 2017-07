Related Coverage South Kingstown police investigating a drowning

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Authorities have released the name of a 61-year-old woman who was found dead in the swimming pool at her South Kingstown home last weekend.

Police on Saturday identified the woman as Nancy Degnan-Couch.

Her husband told police that he found her floating face down in their pool on July 22. He said he pulled her out and performed CPR.

Police say the cause of death remains under investigation and they’re awaiting autopsy results.