Substation fire leads to evacuation of Warwick mall, cinema

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A reported fire at the National Grid substation behind the Warwick Mall Showcase Cinemas forced the evacuation of both buildings Saturday night.

The fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. and caused power outages in the area.

Empty parking lot at Showcase Cinemas in Warwick after evacuations. Power outage affecting Warwick Mall. Reports of smoke in theater @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5pIIbb3JBk — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) July 29, 2017

Viewers sending in photos and video via ReportIt say the smell of smoke coming from inside one of the theaters caused the cinema to be evacuated.

Those same patrons told Eyewitness News the cinema handed out re-admit tickets for patrons to come back to the cinema at no additional cost.

A blown transformer leads to the evacuation of Warwick Mall and Showcase Cinema…both are dark right now. pic.twitter.com/g773sCYqB1 — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) July 30, 2017

In addition to the Showcase Cinemas being evacuated, the Warwick Mall and all of its patrons and employees were also evacuated for the remainder of the evening following a blown transformer there.

A heavy presence of Warwick Fire Department officials responded to both the substation, and the Warwick Mall and cinemas.

Power has been restored at the Warwick Mall. Incident originated with a fire at the power substation on site. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Hb1LTfbkIU — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) July 30, 2017

By 8:40 p.m. power was restored to the area.

Eyewitness News observed officials with National Grid on scene at the substation around the same time power was restored.