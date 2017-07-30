Coast Guard rescues stranded teenage boaters in Rhode Island

By Published:
A crew member from Coast Guard Station Point Judith holds the line for the surface swimmer on Saturday, July 29, 2017, off Point Judith, Rhode Island. The boys were wearing life jackets and no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Sears)

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued two 15-year-old boys after their boat lost power off Narragansett.

A commercial towing company contacted the Coast Guard on Saturday and reported that the teens were in a disabled 21-foot recreational boat stranded on a break wall in the Harbor of Refuge near Point Judith.

When a 45-foot Coast Guard boat was unable to get close enough to the break wall to rescue the teens, a swimmer was sent out. He swam to the rocks and brought each boy to the rescue boat.

No injuries were reported. The teens were reunited with their parents.