Law enforcement organizations respond to Trump’s call to be ‘rougher’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Law enforcement leaders are pushing back against President Trump’s comments last week that seemed to encourage police to be rougher with suspects.

Trump was speaking on Long Island Friday, addressing efforts to combat the violent MS-13 gang.

“When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon — you just see them thrown in, rough — I said, ‘please don’t be too nice.’ Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over? Like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody — don’t hit their head. I said, ‘you can take the hand away, okay?'”

The crowd of police officers behind the President at Suffolk County Community College applauded, but police organizations have been pushing back against the perceived call to be rougher with suspects.

“He needs to change his concept of how people should be treated,” Charles Wilson, Chairman of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, told Eyewitness News on Sunday. Wilson, a retired police lieutenant, spent nearly 45 years in law enforcement.

“His comments give rise to the belief that he fully embraces the concept of police brutality, excessive use of force,” he said.

Police departments from Los Angeles to Boston issued statements expressing their discomfort with the President’s words.

But the pro-police organization Blue Lives Matter backed the President, saying on Twitter that Trump’s comments were an obvious joke.

Trump didn't tell police to go out & brutalize people as the media would have you believe. It was a joke. 🙄https://t.co/yBq6PGY0pa — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) July 28, 2017

Joke or not, Wilson fears the Trump’s words could encourage some officers to forget or ignore the oath they took to protect and serve.

“Whether you’re a black officer, a white officer, or an indifferent officer, we all took an oath to uphold the law, and to abide by certain professional standards,” he said.

His biggest worry, though, was that the comments could inflame already-strained relationships between some police officers and the communities they protect – and could result in increased violence against police officers themselves.