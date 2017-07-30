Newport Folk Festival wraps up after 3 days of music

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Newport Folk Festival is wrapping up with a third day of music that ranges from a tribute to Chuck Berry to singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega to English soul musician Michael Kiwanuka.

The festival, first put on in 1958, has seen resurgence and is so popular this year that tickets sold out before the acts were even announced. The folk and jazz festivals are now run by a nonprofit foundation. The jazz festival is scheduled for next weekend.

Other big acts on Sunday include headliner John Prine, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, and banjo player Rhiannon Giddens. Giddens will also perform at next week’s jazz festival.